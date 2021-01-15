Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Holdings Lifted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.27% of Cohen & Steers worth $45,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 113.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 69,737.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after buying an additional 448,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.59. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,957. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

