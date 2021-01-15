Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

COHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Coherent from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.43.

Shares of COHR opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $179.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Coherent by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

