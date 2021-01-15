Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $620.00, but opened at $600.00. Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at $600.07, with a volume of 6,599 shares.

Specifically, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total value of £2,023 ($2,643.06). Also, insider Nicholas Martin Prest sold 285,000 shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £1,752,750 ($2,289,979.10).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 611.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 604.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The firm has a market cap of £257.89 million and a P/E ratio of 28.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

About Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

