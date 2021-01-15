CoinUs (CNUS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 81.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 1% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $61,579.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006067 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007675 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

