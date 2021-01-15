Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

