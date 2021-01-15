Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $100,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after acquiring an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 1,106,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

