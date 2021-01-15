Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.16. 1,402,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

