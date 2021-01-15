Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $48.68. 1,756,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 291,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

