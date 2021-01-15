Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CMWAY traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. 15,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

