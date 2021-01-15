Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Community Health Systems worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CYH opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.05.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

