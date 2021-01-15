Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 7.5%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.36. 1,924,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,859,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.