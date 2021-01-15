Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CODYY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 85,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,791. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

