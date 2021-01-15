Comparing EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EPR Properties and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 2 5 1 0 1.88 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

EPR Properties currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.47%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $651.97 million 4.23 $202.24 million $5.44 6.80 Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.83 -$36.40 million N/A N/A

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -15.35% -2.15% -0.88% Alexander & Baldwin 2.85% 1.01% 0.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats EPR Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

