Comparing Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp 29.14% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland BancCorp and Solera National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.94 $13.20 million $6.45 13.57 Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 4.28 $3.56 million N/A N/A

Heartland BancCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heartland BancCorp and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland BancCorp presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.29%. Given Heartland BancCorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heartland BancCorp is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Summary

Heartland BancCorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.