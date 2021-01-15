Comparing Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 94.20 $23.48 million $3.27 58.03 Maui Land & Pineapple $10.05 million 22.47 -$10.37 million N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 55.71% 6.05% 4.82% Maui Land & Pineapple -135.21% 6.57% 3.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus target price of $186.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

