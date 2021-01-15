Comparing Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) & The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% The GEO Group 5.81% 16.58% 3.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and The GEO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 5.07 $79.21 million $3.72 19.51 The GEO Group $2.48 billion 0.44 $166.60 million $2.75 3.26

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Investors Real Estate Trust and The GEO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. The GEO Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.41%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The GEO Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

