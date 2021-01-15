Comparing Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) and DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Zoom Telephonics (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DZS and Zoom Telephonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $306.88 million 1.22 -$13.46 million $0.10 173.10 Zoom Telephonics $37.61 million 3.40 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Zoom Telephonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

Profitability

This table compares DZS and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -6.64% -1.26% -0.51% Zoom Telephonics -8.41% -34.53% -13.74%

Volatility and Risk

DZS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DZS and Zoom Telephonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

DZS presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.47%. Given DZS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DZS is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of DZS shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of DZS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Zoom Telephonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DZS beats Zoom Telephonics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DZS

DZS Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPONs; and 10G passive optical networks and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units, as well as broadband copper access based on very-high-bit-rate DSL and G. fast technology. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas. DZS Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. ZoomTelephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

