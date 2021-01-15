Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $38,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $350,657.28.

On Friday, November 27th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $661,804.00.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 71.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

