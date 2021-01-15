Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Rating Reiterated by Siebert Williams Shank

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CXO. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Concho Resources by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 82,684 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

