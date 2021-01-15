Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $302.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 163,836 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.