Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.