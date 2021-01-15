Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) alerts:

Shares of CFF opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.80. The company has a market cap of C$65.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.