ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.28.

COP stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 29,965,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,966,964. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 653,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 206,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,931,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,146,000 after buying an additional 123,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

