ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $56.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. 1,026,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 80,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 88,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.