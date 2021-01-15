Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading Up 8.5%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) shares traded up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.18. 1,105,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 521,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

CNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 3,830.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 668,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.