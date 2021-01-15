ContentBox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.56 million and $2.39 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00260895 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

