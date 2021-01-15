ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

