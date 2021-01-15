ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (OTCMKTS:WISH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WISH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

