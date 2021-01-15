Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,205. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

