Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.99.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

