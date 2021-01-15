Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

HBM stock traded down C$0.48 on Friday, reaching C$8.46. The company had a trading volume of 547,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,432. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.23.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.11 million.

In other Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

