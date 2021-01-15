Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

