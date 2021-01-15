Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Trading Down 5.2%

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 583,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 576,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect that Cosan Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.0234 per share. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cosan by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

