Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Cosmos stock remained flat at $$4.80 during midday trading on Friday. Cosmos has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements. It also develops vitamins and food supplements under the Sky Life Premium brand name.

