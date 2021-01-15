Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.64

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.64 and traded as high as $62.60. Costain Group PLC (COST.L) shares last traded at $61.60, with a volume of 479,720 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The company has a market capitalization of £167.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan bought 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,618.90 ($6,034.62).

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

