Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of COST stock opened at $362.35 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.