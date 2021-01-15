COTI Price Hits $0.0586 on Top Exchanges (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. COTI has a market capitalization of $33.27 million and $10.22 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00111842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241843 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00058634 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.

The official website for COTI is coti.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

