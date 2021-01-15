Counos Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $417,110.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $20.04 million and approximately $417,110.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Counos Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00003779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Token Profile

CCA is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin's total supply is 16,986,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 tokens.