Cowen Downgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 981.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

