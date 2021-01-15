Craig B. Reynolds Sells 10,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $261.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Masimo by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.