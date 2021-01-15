Credit Suisse Group Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $42.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PD. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $843,134.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,154 shares of company stock worth $32,258,493. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

