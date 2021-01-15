Credit Suisse Group Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $62.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

NYSE:GIS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders have sold 20,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,704 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

