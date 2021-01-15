Credit Suisse Group Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $227.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.66 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,251 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 149,405 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

