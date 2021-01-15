Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 119,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

