Credit Suisse Group Raises MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$5.25

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.80.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.56. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. Analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

