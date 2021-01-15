Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,715 ($22.41) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,802.80 ($23.55).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,442.60 ($18.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £53.47 billion and a PE ratio of -6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,325.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,139.57. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,309 ($30.17).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -23.31%.

In related news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

