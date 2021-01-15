Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAUHY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHY traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. 5,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.