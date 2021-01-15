Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.75.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $3.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

