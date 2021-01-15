Critical Review: Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) & Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ)

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) and Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Trxade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Trxade Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medizone International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trxade Group and Medizone International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trxade Group $7.44 million 6.50 -$280,000.00 $0.03 199.33 Medizone International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medizone International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trxade Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trxade Group and Medizone International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trxade Group -4.28% -8.28% -7.09% Medizone International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Trxade Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medizone International has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trxade Group and Medizone International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trxade Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trxade Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.75%. Given Trxade Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trxade Group is more favorable than Medizone International.

Summary

Trxade Group beats Medizone International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, an application, which offers product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics; and Bonum+, a B2B platform to purchase COVID-19 risk assessment and personal protective equipment tools. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

Medizone International Company Profile

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

