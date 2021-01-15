Critical Survey: Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) vs. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pillarstone Capital REIT has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pillarstone Capital REIT and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pillarstone Capital REIT 23.41% 45.34% 25.77% Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pillarstone Capital REIT and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pillarstone Capital REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadmark Realty Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Pillarstone Capital REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pillarstone Capital REIT and Broadmark Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pillarstone Capital REIT $14.25 million 0.08 $3.07 million N/A N/A Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.57 $75.24 million N/A N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Pillarstone Capital REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pillarstone Capital REIT

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

